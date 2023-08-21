Lantana Update — August 2023

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Lantana Cares is a local 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was established in 2016 to empower residents of Lantana in the pursuit of beautification, education, and recreation within the community. The organization has been using grant funds in part from the Lantana Education/Charitable Foundation to help with multiple projects that improve the quality of life in Lantana.

Lantana Cares applied for and received a grant (extension) for the support they are proudly giving educators in the Lantana attendance zone.

Teachers Pay Teachers (TpT) is a place for educators to find the resources and inspiration they need to teach at their best. This site offers more than 3 million free and paid resources, created by educators who understand what works.

After a successful pilot program in fall 2021, Lantana Cares has continued to provide access to TpT from pre-K-12 Teachers at the five Denton ISD public schools (Adkins, Blanton, EP Rayzor, Harpool and Guyer); Harvest Christian Academy and Lantana resident homeschool parents.

Teachers within the Lantana attendance zone and homeschool educators residing in Lantana may apply for sponsored access to the supplemental curriculum materials they need. Find out more and apply at LantanaCares.org.

Lantana Cares is also working with the Lantana Community Association to host the Run Lantana 5k & 10k on Saturday, Sept. 30. Residents enjoy this family friendly event that will wind through the scenic trails & neighborhoods in the community. The race beneficiary this year is Denton County Emergency Services District #1. They will be onsite at the race participating or cooling off participants with a fire hose! Proceeds from the run will support the health & wellness program of firefighters at Station 513 in Lantana.

Physical activity is incredibly important for firefighters to ensure that they are always prepared to respond to any emergency at a moment’s notice. Two pieces of equipment that Run Lantana will support are the “Firesled” and “The Punisher” – both of which are used for physical conditioning and training to simulate real emergency rescues.

It’s not too late to become a Run Lantana sponsor: please contact Erica Perez at [email protected]. Sign up the whole family to run for a great cause and meet neighbors: runlantana.com.

To find out more about Lantana Cares, please visit our website at LantanaCares.org, send us an email [email protected] or leave a voice message at ‪940-448-0406. Lantana residents can also find us on the Lantana community website (LantanaLive.com) Groups page. (Submitted by Kristine Hallingstad) ‬‬‬‬‬

Calling All Changemakers… Come join the Lantana Ladies League

August is not just the start of the school year, but also the Annual Kickoff for the Lantana Ladies League!

The Lantana Ladies League has over 200 members committed to improving the lives of people in the surrounding community. Last year the league donated over $58,000 and hundreds of volunteer hours to local nonprofits.

Whether new or familiar to the area, the Lantana Ladies League has something for everyone.

Because the league serves the surrounding communities of Lantana, the group welcomes women to join from Argyle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Corinth, Double Oak, Denton, Flower Mound and Highland Village.

Join or renew your membership now at lantanaladiesleague.com.

For more information, go to lantanaladiesleague.com or to the Lantana Ladies League Facebook page. (Submitted by Shawna White, LLL President)