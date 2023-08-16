Around Argyle — August 2023

Hello Argyle! It’s August, and you know what that means – back to school time is rapidly approaching. One of the new faces you’ll see at the Argyle Independent School District is Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter, who comes to us from Carroll ISD with over 25 years of experience in public education. We’re excited to welcome Dr. Carpenter and her family to the community!

The Town is also thrilled to congratulate Dr. Dawn Jordan, who was recently named AISD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction. With 21 years of experience in education, Dr. Jordan has served the past four years in AISD as a campus principal and led the opening of the new Argyle South Elementary School in Canyon Falls during the 2022-2023 school year. AISD looks well positioned to continue a long history of academic excellence, and we hope you’ll join us in welcoming all staff and students back when school resumes.

In Town-related news, Argyle continues to see strong interest and growth in the commercial/retail development space. A number of projects are already under way including the Argyle Neighborhood Shops on 407 just east of CVS, which should see the start of construction within the next 30 to 60 days. The developer is working to bring in a variety of businesses including a dance studio, nail salon, and at least one restaurant. The Cactus Canyon restaurant project on the north side of 407 to the west of The Well Church continues to make good progress, and the Town hosted a PACE meeting in July for a proposed commercial project in the Waterbrook development located at the corner of 377 and 407. The proposal is still in the early stages and includes a grocery store, gas station, fast food, and a sit-down restaurant. The PACE meeting provided an opportunity for residents to provide feedback, which the developer can use to incorporate suggestions into their plans before formally submitting anything to the Town for approval.

Other items worth noting:

Town Council voted unanimously to appoint local resident and Master Gardener John Akeny as the volunteer Unity Park Landscape Manager. This newly-established role will enable Mr. Ankeny to continue enhancing and improving Unity Park through his vision, leadership, hard work and the collaboration of the Denton County Master Gardeners, and may serve as the foundation for a future parks program.

Thank you to everyone who joined us at Town Hall on July 24th for the “Wildlife on the Move: The Unhuggables” presentation. It was a fun and fantastic time with a strong turnout of kids and adults who learned about a variety of interesting creatures, including a 7-foot python! We hope to make this an annual community event and add others throughout the year. Stay tuned!

On July 25th, the Denton County Commissioners Court issued a Burn Ban upon the recommendation of the Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office. This ban includes Argyle and currently remains in effect. It prohibits all outdoor burning, and limits outdoor cooking and open and enclosed hotwork such as welding to certain conditions to eliminate the potential for grass fires. Denton County joins another 141 counties in Texas with burn bans currently in place including neighboring Wise and Tarrant counties, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Argyle Community Development Staff is focusing attention on enforcement of the town’s sign ordinance with a goal toward preventing a clutter of illegal signs throughout town. Pole signs, “feather” signs, wind signs/flags are not permitted at all, and a complete list of unlawful signs are available in Section 14.4.2 of the municipal code on the town website. Additionally, the ordinance does not allow for signs to be placed in the public right-of-way, including signs for real estate, open houses, garage sales, lawn care or any signs offering sales or services. Those signs may be confiscated by staff without warning and a $50 fee assessed to reclaim them. For more information on sign ordinance requirements, contact the community development staff or visit the complete sign ordinance document on the Town’s website at argyletx.com. We appreciate your support in helping keep Argyle beautiful.

Argyle Seniors Update

Submitted by Stella McDaniel

The Argyle Seniors want to thank the Argyle Police Department for furnishing the delicious fried chicken with all the trimmings for our Patriotic luncheon. Also Chief Jackson for his fantastic speech.

The seniors honored the late Lynn Simmons for her service and work she did for Argyle. Lynn and her husband Larry started the Argyle Seniors luncheons. Larry passed away several years ago and Lynn a few weeks ago. Jody Bellinghausen got together with Lynn’s two good friends, Terry Lantrip and Crystal Wood, and shared about their relationship with Lynn and her last days.

We want to thank everyone for your help to make our seniors gatherings a success and enjoyable.

We will not be having a luncheon in August but will resume in September. Gabbie, our publicity chair, will be sending out the information on date, time etc.

Hope everyone stays healthy and cool during the hot month of August. Hope to see everyone in September!