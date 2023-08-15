Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Lewisville auto shop, USAA donate vehicle to veteran, wife

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Dallas Youngblood, second from left, received a vehicle donated by USAA and refurbished by Caliber Collision (courtesy photo).

A Lewisville business partnered with USAA last week to present a local Military veteran and his wife with a newly refurbished vehicle.

In a stroke of bad luck, Navy Veteran Dallas Youngblood and his wife, Jodie, had both their cars break down on the same day, leaving them without reliable transportation for the past six months, according to a news release from Caliber Collision. Their luck changed last week when they were presented with keys to a newly refurbished vehicle from Caliber Collision and USAA as a thank you for his military service and his current work to support his fellow veterans.

The vehicle, a 2017 Nissan Armada, was donated by USAA and refurbished by technicians at Caliber Collision. Dallas supports his fellow veterans through his work as manager of the Wind Therapy Program for the One Tribe Foundation, whose mission is to prevent suicides among veterans. The vehicle donation will also be a welcome relief for Dallas and Jodie, whose blended family includes nine children, ages 9-26, and four grandchildren. Three of their sons currently serve in the U.S. Army on active duty and in the reserves, continuing the family’s strong military tradition.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

