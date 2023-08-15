Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Local nonprofit receives $150k grant to build affordable housing

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
A digital rendering of one of the elevations that will be available at The Habitat Village in Denton, image courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of Denton County.
An aerial view of the future home of , photo courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of Denton County.

Habitat for Humanity of Denton County announced Tuesday that it has received a $150,000 grant from Link Logistics to help build the Habitat Village, an 8-acre development in southeast Denton that will provide as many as 35 new affordable homes for low- to moderate-income families that need a place to call home.

“Link Logistics is committed to finding ways to invest in our communities and make a conscious, positive impact in them,” said Luke Petherbridge, CEO of Link Logistics. “We are proud to support Habitat for Humanity of Denton County and believe in the work they are doing.”

Dallas-based Link Logistics owns and operated the largest U.S.-only portfolio of logistics real estate, according to the company’s website. It has committed $4 million to address hunger, education and other needs since 2022, according to a news release from Habitat for Humanity of Denton County.

“Access to quality, affordable homeownership continues to be out of reach for low- to moderate-income households across the nation and particularly in North Texas,” saidHabitat for Humanity of Denton County Executive Director Lora Atkinson. “With the incredible support we’ve received from Link Logistics, we will be able to further our efforts of helping families build a permanent, affordable housing solution.”

This grant will help to complete Habitat Denton’s fundraising for “Phase 1” of the Habitat Village, which involves the establishment of infrastructure on the 8-acre property, including one street, sidewalks, drainage, utilities and more.

The Habitat Village, located between Duncan Street and Hill Street, will have six available floor plans and three different elevations, and the homes will be built by volunteers alongside the families who will own them. Habitat homeowners place down payments on their homes and pay an affordable monthly mortgage, but Habitat down payments are just $1,000 and 30-year Habitat mortgages are interest-free.

Click here for more information about The Habitat Village.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

