Tuesday, August 15, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Southern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts

The Crapper, an essential invention

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Ron Strelke, President, Force Home Services

The word “crapper” may elicit a chuckle or two today, but behind this somewhat comical name lies an essential invention that revolutionized sanitation and modern living, courtesy of Sir Thomas Crapper, an English plumber and entrepreneur.

Modern toilets are marvels of engineering, incorporating water-saving technologies and even smart features. When working with our customers who are upgrading their “crappers” here are some of the most popular requests.

Smart Toilet: Equipped with sensors and remote controls, these offer hands-free flushing, automatic lid opening and closing, seat warming, and adjustable bidet features.

Water-Saving Toilet: Designed to use significantly less water per flush. Dual-flush toilets offer different flush options for liquid and solid waste.

Self-Cleaning Toilet: Most use water pressure against a specially designed bowl releasing a cleaning solution into the water from the tank to clean the bowl with each flush. You’ll want to do a regular cleaning about once a month with a brush to loosen debris in the bowl.

Bidet Toilet: The bidet has gained in popularity due to its superior cleansing capabilities and the reduction of toilet paper usage. They incorporate bidet functionality allowing users to wash with water, promoting better personal hygiene, and reducing environmental impact.

Replacing a toilet can be a complicated project to tackle on your own. Often we arrive to install a toilet a customer has already purchased, and the toilet dimensions don’t fit. We’ve been to the homes of a DIY-er install and found that the toilet is balanced incorrectly, the fittings are too loose, or worse yet, the bolts are too tight, and the porcelain has cracked.

Our plumbers install and repair hundreds of “crappers” every year. They understand the intricacies of your plumbing system and know everything about toilets.

Time to repair or replace your toilet? It would be our pleasure to serve you. ForceHomeServices.com.

(Sponsored content)

Previous articleLewisville police investigating ‘suspicious’ deaths
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.