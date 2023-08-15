The Crapper, an essential invention

The word “crapper” may elicit a chuckle or two today, but behind this somewhat comical name lies an essential invention that revolutionized sanitation and modern living, courtesy of Sir Thomas Crapper, an English plumber and entrepreneur.

Modern toilets are marvels of engineering, incorporating water-saving technologies and even smart features. When working with our customers who are upgrading their “crappers” here are some of the most popular requests.

Smart Toilet: Equipped with sensors and remote controls, these offer hands-free flushing, automatic lid opening and closing, seat warming, and adjustable bidet features.

Water-Saving Toilet: Designed to use significantly less water per flush. Dual-flush toilets offer different flush options for liquid and solid waste.

Self-Cleaning Toilet: Most use water pressure against a specially designed bowl releasing a cleaning solution into the water from the tank to clean the bowl with each flush. You’ll want to do a regular cleaning about once a month with a brush to loosen debris in the bowl.

Bidet Toilet: The bidet has gained in popularity due to its superior cleansing capabilities and the reduction of toilet paper usage. They incorporate bidet functionality allowing users to wash with water, promoting better personal hygiene, and reducing environmental impact.

Replacing a toilet can be a complicated project to tackle on your own. Often we arrive to install a toilet a customer has already purchased, and the toilet dimensions don’t fit. We’ve been to the homes of a DIY-er install and found that the toilet is balanced incorrectly, the fittings are too loose, or worse yet, the bolts are too tight, and the porcelain has cracked.

Our plumbers install and repair hundreds of “crappers” every year. They understand the intricacies of your plumbing system and know everything about toilets.

Time to repair or replace your toilet?

