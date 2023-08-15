Lewisville police investigating ‘suspicious’ deaths

The Lewisville Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people who were found dead in a Lewisville home on Monday, the department announced Tuesday morning.

A family member went to check on residents of a home in the 800 block of Ramblewood Drive (located near Old Orchard Lane and FM 1171) and found two people dead inside the house, according to a LPD news release.

“The deaths appear suspicious, and the case is being actively investigated,” the department said.

Police said there is “no immediate threat the community.”