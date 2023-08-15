Argyle ISD launching Eagle Ambassador Program

As Argyle ISD is kicking off the 2023-24 school year this week, the district is also launching a new community engagement initiative called the Eagle Ambassador Program.

“Eagle Ambassadors” will be able to engage with district leaders, interact with Argyle students to be informed on the educational experience, and throughout the sessions they will get insights into curriculum, growth, finances, communications, facilities, the district’s future vision and more, according to a district news release.

Monthly meetings will start in September and will be held in the mornings at the Argyle ISD Administration Building, located next to Argyle High School at 6701 Canyon Falls Drive. “Eagle Ambassadors” will be required to attend at least six of the eight sessions.

Click here to sign up.