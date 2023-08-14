Monday, August 14, 2023
Highland Village wants residents’ feedback on pickleball courts

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The city of Highland Village is asking residents to take a one-question survey about their interest in more pickleball courts.

“We have seen a rise in pickleball use over the past several years,” the city said in a news release. “To answer the demand, the City has overlaid pickleball lines on tennis courts at Unity and Sellmeyer and has provided temporary nets, which has worked up to now.”

The city has been asked to provide a permanent pickleball venue and it is considering converting all the tennis courts at Unity Park, 2200 Briarhill Blvd., into pickleball courts “due to (Unity Park’s) distance from the neighborhoods and location to FM 407 and the business community.”

“Unity currently has six temporary pickleball courts and has grown in popularity to where pickleball is played more than tennis,” the city said in a statement. “Converting Unity Tennis to Pickleball will still leave six tennis courts in the city, four at the Highland Village Tennis Center and two at Sellmeyer Tennis.”

Click here to take the survey.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

