Local family to open pizza restaurant in Flower Mound

Ronda and Erik Bauer of Flower Mound didn’t have to look far to find a second location for their pizza restaurant, Heavenly Crust Pizza.

“We are very excited to open in the city where we live,” Ronda said. “We know Flower Mound is a great place to do business.”

The Bauers are hoping to open a new Heavenly Crust Pizza at 2311 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 304, this fall. They opened the first location two years ago in North Richland Hills after being inspired on a mission trip to Lynch, Kentucky.

“The businesses there were giving back to the community, so we looked at what we could do where we live to give back to our community and the world at large,” Ronda said.

Ronda worked in corporate tax management and Erik in real estate development, but they decided on a big career change.

“We tossed around a lot of different ideas,” she said. “My husband had a favorite pizza place when he used to live in California, and he tried to replicate that restaurant.”

Erik created a unique layered cracker crunchy crust “that you can’t get anywhere else,” Ronda said, and they created the pizza restaurant. The restaurant also offers a New York style crust and cauliflower crust, plus strombolis and calzones. Customers can get any specialty pizza as a stromboli or calzone, or they can build their own however they want them.

The business donates more than half of its profits to Christian charities, and gives back to the community in other ways, such as a daily giveaway during the Christmas season.

