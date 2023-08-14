Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Top 3 safety products for disabled and older adults living at home

If you’re like me, you’ve probably never noticed that the doorway to your bathroom is not as wide as the doorway to your bedroom. Or, the threshold through your front door is almost impossible to navigate a wheelchair over without a ramp.

My husband was disabled in December due to a series of strokes, and he is now wheelchair bound. His occupational therapist came to our home and pointed out all of the issues that needed to be addressed to make our home safe for him. Whether you or a loved one is disabled or wanting to age SAFELY in their own home, consider adding these items.

Grab Bars and Handrails. Add them in the bathroom, next to the toilet, and in the shower. There are even grab bar/toilet paper holders you can install.

Threshold Ramps. There are many varieties of ramps, but I like the solid rubber ones. They bridge the gap between different surface levels, and can be ordered in different heights. These make getting in and out of the house in a wheelchair a breeze!

Non-Slip Flooring. We all love our throw rugs, but they’re a tripping hazard. If you must have one, make sure it’s low pile and can be taped down. Always use non-slip mats in bathrooms.

With the right safety measures in place, you or your loved ones can age safely in their own home.

Lori Williams is the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC, which has been voted Best of Denton County 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022. Lori is also the host of the popular podcast, Aging in Style with Lori Williams.

