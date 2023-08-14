Monday, August 14, 2023
LISD kicks off school year with new vision, mission and beliefs

By Mark Smith
A Degan Elementary School student is greeted at the first day of school Wednesday, photo courtesy of Lewisville ISD

Lewisville ISD ushered in a new school year on Wednesday along with a new foundation and long-range plan.

Last year, Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp and the LISD Board of Trustees met to review LISD’s mission, vision and beliefs. Together they analyzed input from community members, students and staff before deciding to update them, according to district news release. A planning committee made up of 46 staff members, parents, community members and business leaders met to establish goals for the new long-range plan. After months of work by the planning committee, the Board and Dr. Rapp, LISD’s new long-range plan was adopted in April.

The plan includes a new set of vision, mission, and belief statements that align with the input shared and direction needed to continue to move the district forward. The plan also includes performance objectives and measurable benchmarks to guide the district’s work over the next three years to ensure achievement of the established goals.

  • New Vision Statement: All students are confident, equipped with the knowledge and skills to thrive and adapt for their future
  • Mission: Engaging and inspiring learners and leaders
  • Beliefs:
    • Students’ needs are the center of our learning community.
    • Education is the shared responsibility of students, staff, and community.
    • High quality staff are the heart of a culture of learning.
    • A safe and nurturing environment is essential for a sense of well-being.
    • Continuous improvement informs and inspires future growth.
    • Students are more than a test score.

“I said to you last year that it was time for us to build on our strengths and these beliefs that are now a part of our long-range plan emphasize what we have been about,” Rapp said in her presentation at the Feeder Pattern Pep Rallies. “We are a district that believes our students are more than a test score. We do believe that you, our staff, are the heart of our organization. And that our students are the center of our learning community.”

As students returned to school last week, they might’ve noticed the new statements on the walls of their campuses or on the front page of our website.

“Our hope is that all of our learners and leaders would not just see the new vision, mission and beliefs, but experience them daily in every classroom across our district,” LISD said in a statement. “We are confident that this new foundation will allow our district to continue to excel for many years to come, and look forward to partnering with each of you along the way!”

Click here for more information about the LISD long-range plan.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

