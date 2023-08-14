Mitchell: Helping children have a good school year

Lovepacs Lewisville was named the 2022 Nonprofit of the Year during the 17th annual Unity Luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lewisville.

One of 10 chapters of the regional nonprofit, Lovepacs Lewisville provides meals to students who would otherwise go hungry during school holidays.

With another school year starting on Aug. 9 in the Lewisville ISD, we know a portion of these students will need food assistance over weekends and holidays.

This program was specifically designed to help keep young minds at their best with proper food and nutrition. It also helps them to achieve their goals in classes and, one day, graduate to become the leaders of tomorrow.

An estimated 1 in 5 children face food insecurity, which is why this program is needed. Lovepacs provides breakfast and lunch for days students are not in school.

Lovepacs Lewisville can use donations to provide food, whether by text to “LOVEPACSLEWISVILLE” to 44321, via wish lists on Amazon, Target and Walmart websites, or by donating food such as Campbell’s soup cans, chili, canned pasta, jelly, microwave popcorn bags, granola bars and other easy-to-eat foods for children.

The idea is to provide food and snacks they can prepare themselves. More details are available here: lovepacs.org/our-communities/lewisville.

The annual luncheon, sponsored by Flower Mound, Highland Village, and Lewisville, began in 2007 to recognize exceptional nonprofits serving the area. Other finalists for this year’s award were Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas and Winning the Fight.

Congratulations to all of the finalists and the winner. And thank you to all of our nonprofits for the work they do to help our Denton County residents and, particularly, our children. We want them to have what they need to achieve their dreams.

I wish all of our children in Precinct 3 and across Denton County a great new school year.

