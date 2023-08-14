Oncor plans power outage in Argyle

Oncor will conduct a planned power outage this weekend in Argyle to make some equipment upgrades.

From 1-9 a.m. on Aug. 3, more than 1,300 homes and businesses in and around Argyle were without power because of some connection failures out of the Corinth substation, according to the town of Argyle.

“Because of the extreme growth in our area, an auto transformer installed a year ago has already reached its maximum capacity,” the town said in a news release on Sunday. “This upgrade will facilitate the installation of two larger auto transformers to meet the current needs while allowing room for expansion.”

The work requires a power outage for the same homeowners who were affected by the Aug. 3 outage. Power will be disrupted at 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and is expected to take no more than five hours, according to the town.

“An electrical outage is never ideal,” the town said in a statement. “However, if the equipment fails it will result in an 18-hour power outage to repair and replace it. Oncor has agreed to complete this project in the middle of the night to provide the least disruption to households and take advantage of lower temperatures.

“Oncor greatly appreciates your understanding as they take care of our growing community infrastructure.”

For more information, contact Oncor at 888-313-4747.