Northlake Notes — August 2023

The dog days of August and the Texas heat are here in earnest. Every year seems longer than the last in terms of sustained heat waves. The pools are packed and the AC is running hard. As we eke out a few more weeks of fun in the sun with our families, it’s worth noting that our teachers and school administrators are hard at work preparing to welcome back our children for a new school year.

I recently had the privilege of attending a safety seminar at Argyle High School, taught by Northlake resident and safety expert Mark Herrera, to a hundred or so AISD teachers and administrators, Denton County ESD #1 firefighters, Bartonville, Argyle, and Northlake police and other officials. The content was sobering but seeing the commitment to safety by so many of our region’s finest in one room was heartening. No matter the situation, our front lines will be prepared. That is all we can do and what we must do.

Speaking of public safety, almost every neighborhood in Northlake is having challenges with drivers disregarding stop signs and driving at reckless speeds. While at times this is delivery drivers or contractors, recently it appears that residents are also contributing to these conditions. Just because it is hot and it stresses us out is never a reason to put lives at risk. Please take a minute and respect the law and protect other drivers, children, bikers and walkers in the process.

Over a thousand Northlake and other Denton County residents spoke up to protest possible route selections for the Oncor transmission line planned for our area. I appreciate very much the support to protect our homes, properties and community assets and the thoughtful responses from many. We are now in the court process and are preparing our municipal testimony for the preliminary hearings coming up this month. The process could be very short or drag on for months. Due to the number of intervenors and protests we should be well-positioned to defend against the most problematic routes. More to come over the next few months.

Please continue to follow Stage 1 water restrictions. There is plenty of water but overuse on certain days causes us to incur significant cost overruns from our provider that get passed on to everyone. By following the guidelines of two days a week with rotating watering we can maximize the utility of the water and manage costs. Thank for your help in this!

Please enjoy the last few weeks of summer vacation safely!