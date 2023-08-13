Senior Talk DFW — August 2023

August 21st is National Senior Citizens Day. Personally I think we deserve a whole month, actually the whole year! We have years of knowledge, experience and many times financial wealth to pass down.

Generational Wealth, what is it? It can be financial assets passed down through families to children, grandchildren, and beyond. Tools to protect and grow your generational wealth can include using tax laws to your advantage, investing to outpace inflation or multiple streams of income.

There are good ways to pass on what you’ve worked so hard for all your life, better ways, and not so good ways. The challenge is learning about and understanding the difference. Everyone’s situation is unique from how long you worked, how you saved and invested over time and what your long term goals are.

When planning generational wealth your “financial team” of advisors should include a CPA, a Tax Strategist (different than a CPA), financial advisor, insurance salesperson for life and medical, REALTOR, and attorney. These all work hand in hand, not independently. Decisions you make in one area can positively or negatively affect another area.

You are where you are and you should start there if you don’t have a Generational Wealth Plan in place.

Spend some time thinking about how you want what you’ve worked so hard for to pass on to the next generation. Last month at Senior Talk DFW, we had a representative from a law firm talk about wills and trusts. Both are instruments to consider when passing on what you have.

Have you always wanted to contribute to grandchildren’s educations? Help them buy their first house?

Or protect what you have so you have enough money to live on and still have some to pass on? With our aging population a looming concern is outliving our money.

At our next Senior Talk DFW seminar we’ll hear from professionals who’ll give an overview of different strategies and ways to grow and pass on your generational wealth.

