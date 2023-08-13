Sunday, August 13, 2023
Senior Talk DFW — August 2023

Edwena Potter

August 21st is National Senior Citizens Day. Personally I think we deserve a whole month, actually the whole year! We have years of knowledge, experience and many times financial wealth to pass down.

Generational Wealth, what is it? It can be financial assets passed down through families to children, grandchildren, and beyond. Tools to protect and grow your generational wealth can include using tax laws to your advantage, investing to outpace inflation or multiple streams of income.

There are good ways to pass on what you’ve worked so hard for all your life, better ways, and not so good ways. The challenge is learning about and understanding the difference. Everyone’s situation is unique from how long you worked, how you saved and invested over time and what your long term goals are.

When planning generational wealth your “financial team” of advisors should include a CPA, a Tax Strategist (different than a CPA), financial advisor, insurance salesperson for life and medical, REALTOR, and attorney. These all work hand in hand, not independently. Decisions you make in one area can positively or negatively affect another area.

You are where you are and you should start there if you don’t have a Generational Wealth Plan in place.

Spend some time thinking about how you want what you’ve worked so hard for to pass on to the next generation. Last month at Senior Talk DFW, we had a representative from a law firm talk about wills and trusts. Both are instruments to consider when passing on what you have.

Have you always wanted to contribute to grandchildren’s educations? Help them buy their first house?

Or protect what you have so you have enough money to live on and still have some to pass on? With our aging population a looming concern is outliving our money.

At our next Senior Talk DFW seminar we’ll hear from professionals who’ll give an overview of different strategies and ways to grow and pass on your generational wealth.

Please RSVP at SeniorTalkDFW.com or call 469-616-0561. We meet August 17th from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at NCTC (North Central Texas College), 1200 Parker Square, Rm. 210, Flower Mound.

Part of your Generational Wealth plan is having all your documents and information in one place. To start, request our GO Binder (for emergencies) and the 4-1-1 Binder (supplement to your legal documents) at www.GOBinder.info and www.Essential411Binder.info.

You go love on your love ones, let us handle the details.

Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional and Real Estate Planner, Keller Williams Realty – 469-616-0561

(Sponsored content)

Previous articleDeaf community to gather in Denton for convention
