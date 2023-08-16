Wednesday, August 16, 2023
P&Z approves new parking lot at Shops at Highland Village

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Digital renderings courtesy of The Shops at Highland Village

The Highland Village Planning & Zoning Commission on Tuesday night recommended approval of a request from The Shops at Highland Village to add parking spaces and renovate its courtyards.

The Cheesecake Factory is expected to open late this year in the former Barnes & Noble bookstore space in the center of the shopping center, and The Shops wants to add more parking near and more direct access to the new restaurant. The Shops proposed extending Waller Creek, one of the main entrances from FM 407, straight to the main entrance of The Cheesecake Factory and connect to Deer Creek. Twenty parking spaces would be added alongside the new stretch of road, which would replace the existing southern courtyard, commonly known as Central Park. Six more parking spaces would be added along Deer Creek, and valet parking will be offered during busy restaurant hours.

Activities and events commonly held at the southern courtyard would be moved to the northern courtyard, which would not lose the splash pad, according to a Shops representative. More than 2,000 square feet of landscaping would be added. A couple small lawns and a permanent stage would be placed between Lambeau’s American Kitchen & Taps and the new parking lot.

During the public hearing, a handful of residents spoke against the proposed changes, saying they want to keep the current open space and they didn’t think 26 parking spots would make or break the success of the restaurant. About 20 more residents submitted written opposition to the request.

Some business owners at The Shops, however, spoke in favor of adding more parking in the center of the development.

“There’s not one owner of a business in The Shops that does not want more parking, and a parking garage, and those apartments for that matter, for walk-up lunch traffic,” said Lambeau’s owner Jim Verfuth, referencing a previous request from The Shops that was denied by P&Z. “We want more parking. I am so excited about people being able to park in front of my front door.”

P&Z commissioners approved the request by a vote of 3-2, as most thought the new restaurant will need the additional convenient parking; Denver Kemery, Brent Myers and Greg Kohn voted to approve it, while Jared Christianson and Steve Winkle voted against.

Highland Village City Council will consider the request at its next meeting, Aug. 22.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

