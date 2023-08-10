Thursday, August 10, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Argyle names first full-time director of Municipal Development District

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
6
Jim Lang, photo courtesy of the town of Argyle

The town of Argyle has named its first full-time director of the Argyle Municipal Development District, something town officials have prioritized in recent years.

“The interest from developers in Argyle grows every year,” Mayor Rick Bradford said. “We must ensure our town is growing responsibly and in a way that serves the best interest of our residents. Having a full-time MDD director means there is someone always looking out for Argyle when developers arrive.”

Jim Lang, the former director of economic development in Flower Mound, will lead the MDD and manage economic development and growth within the time.

“It is important we have an experienced professional advocating for our town to the many developers who see opportunity in our growing community,” Town Administrator Erika McComis said in a statement. “Jim will bring a perspective to the table that provides our leadership with the critical information they need to make these important decisions for Argyle’s future.”

Lang, who graduated from Southern Methodist University with degrees in both business and law, passed the Texas bar in 1999 but went into business instead of law. He worked with technology companies as well as developers in the DFW area, according to a news release from the town of Argyle. After four years as Flower Mound’s director of economic development, Lang started his own commercial real estate brokerage company dealing with investment property sales and site selection for business and industry.

Lang, a Flower Mound resident, grew up on a dairy farm and said he appreciates the rural character and quality of life that makes Argyle special.

“I am grateful for the trust placed in me to serve as the director of the MDD,” he said. “It is an awesome responsibility. My principal goal is to be an honest and diligent intermediary between the various stakeholders while always putting the interests of the residents first. Quality is never easy but is always worth the effort.”

Previous articleHighland Village implements water restrictions
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.