Argyle names first full-time director of Municipal Development District

The town of Argyle has named its first full-time director of the Argyle Municipal Development District, something town officials have prioritized in recent years.

“The interest from developers in Argyle grows every year,” Mayor Rick Bradford said. “We must ensure our town is growing responsibly and in a way that serves the best interest of our residents. Having a full-time MDD director means there is someone always looking out for Argyle when developers arrive.”

Jim Lang, the former director of economic development in Flower Mound, will lead the MDD and manage economic development and growth within the time.

“It is important we have an experienced professional advocating for our town to the many developers who see opportunity in our growing community,” Town Administrator Erika McComis said in a statement. “Jim will bring a perspective to the table that provides our leadership with the critical information they need to make these important decisions for Argyle’s future.”

Lang, who graduated from Southern Methodist University with degrees in both business and law, passed the Texas bar in 1999 but went into business instead of law. He worked with technology companies as well as developers in the DFW area, according to a news release from the town of Argyle. After four years as Flower Mound’s director of economic development, Lang started his own commercial real estate brokerage company dealing with investment property sales and site selection for business and industry.

Lang, a Flower Mound resident, grew up on a dairy farm and said he appreciates the rural character and quality of life that makes Argyle special.

“I am grateful for the trust placed in me to serve as the director of the MDD,” he said. “It is an awesome responsibility. My principal goal is to be an honest and diligent intermediary between the various stakeholders while always putting the interests of the residents first. Quality is never easy but is always worth the effort.”