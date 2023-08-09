Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Highland Village implements water restrictions

By Mark Smith
The city of Highland Village announced Wednesday that it is implementing Phase 2 of its water management plan.

Phase 2 restricts commercial and residential landscape watering to five days a week. No outside water use is allowed on Fridays or Mondays “to allow the water system to recover,” the city said in a news release. “Hand watering of landscapes is allowed from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m., and no outside water use is permitted between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Traditionally management of water resources in Phase 1 Seasonal Conservation has been sufficient to both allow adequate domestic water availability and to continue allowing outdoor watering,” the city said in a statement. “This year however, the near-record string of 100 plus degree days stressed that plan to the point the City was compelled to implement Phase 2 – Water Management of the City’s Water Use Conservation Plan. The long-range weather forecast shows no abatement of 100 plus degree days and no rain forecasted in the near future.”

City management will evaluate the conditions and make a decision whether or not to recommend an extension of Phase 2 – Water Management implementation at the Sept. 12 City Council meeting for an additional two weeks.

“Everyone is encouraged to water judiciously on the days allowing outside water use and to follow good landscape maintenance practices,” the city said.

Previous articleKERA acquires The Denton Record-Chronicle
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

