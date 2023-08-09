Wednesday, August 9, 2023
KERA acquires The Denton Record-Chronicle

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
KERA-FM, a National Public Radio affiliate in Dallas, announced this week that it has officially acquired The Denton Record-Chronicle and converted it into a nonprofit organization.

The 120-year-old Denton newspaper joins “the KERA ecosystem, which also includes KERA TV, KERA News, KXT 91.7, and WRR 101.1,” according to a news release published by KERA on Monday.

“We are so excited to preserve and grow The Denton Record-Chronicle,” said Nico Leone, President & CEO of KERA. “Our two organizations share a common goal and purpose in this partnership — to keep local news in local hands in Denton County. It really is an honor to take this step together.”

The two newsrooms will share resources and expertise for more collaborative reporting. Subscribers of The Record-Chronicle will continue to receive news uninterrupted, the news release said.

“The potential for this model has no bounds,” says Leone. “Public media has a long legacy of trust and sustainability — and in an increasingly partisan news landscape, those traits are all the more valued. We’re incredibly excited about the promise of this model for newsrooms across the country, in addition to what it means here locally for Denton.”

Click here for more information about the acquisition.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

