Rodeo Goat coming to south Denton

By Mark Smith
Photo by Raynor Brumfield

A new Rodeo Goat location is expected to open in Denton next month.

The casual beer and burger joint known for house-ground patties, cold beer, moonshine cocktails will be located in the former Catahoula Louisiana Kitchen (before that Bone-Daddy’s), 3258 South I-35E. The newest Rodeo Goat location will feature over 6,000 square feet of dine-in and patio area, according to a news release. There are currently seven locations around North Texas, and one in Houston.

“We chose Denton because of the small town pride that the locals show,” Owner Shannon Wynne said. “They seem to also be very excited that we’re coming.”

The menu features over 20 unique burger selection including the popular Chaca Oaxaca, (a beef and chorizo patty, avocado spread, pico de gallo, fried egg, queso fresco and tabasco mayo and the Sugar Burger with candied bacon, grilled peaches, caramelized onions, arugula and jalapeño) in addition to a handful of meaty tribute burgers named for local personalities. Vegetarian options are available including the Neil Young (a homemade vegan patty, hydroponic sprouts, beefsteak tomato and avocado and green goddess dressing) and all burgers can be made with chicken, turkey, vegan or Impossible patties. Salads, hand punched cheese fries ‘with or with out’ a surprise, brisket chili, Goat Balls and hand-made milkshakes are also offered, according to the news release.

The extensive drink menu offers domestic and imported brews with a large selection of “mostly” Texas craft beers, a list of wines available by the glass, and a quirky cocktail menu featuring signature concoctions such as the “Fainting Goat” (crafted from Revolver Blood and Honey, vodka and orange juice) and the “Moontang” (Firefly Moonshine, Tang and “other things”).

Rodeo Goat is now hiring for the Denton location. Click here to see what job openings are available and to apply.

Wynne, Keith Schlabs and Larry Richardson are the creators of numerous beer- and food-centric concepts throughout Dallas-Fort Worth and the Southeast, including Meddlesome Moth, Miriam Cocina Latina, Rodeo Goat (nine locations), Flying Saucer Draught Emporium (11 locations in Texas and the Southeast) and Flying Fish (12 locations in Texas and the Southeast).

For menus, additional information and to join The Goat Herd for exclusive deals and invitations, visit rodeogoat.com.

