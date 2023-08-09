Michaels store coming to Flower Mound

Michaels, a national chain of arts and crafts stores, will open a new location in Flower Mound.

The Bed Bath & Beyond store in The Highlands of Flower Mound, 6101 Long Prairie Road, Suite 200, closed this spring. This week, a temporary sign was hung in front of the now vacant space saying a Michaels store is coming soon.

“Currently, demand for premier retail space, such as The Highlands of Flower Mound, is at an all-time high,” said Mark Vondrak, vice president of leasing at Inven Trust Properties. “We are excited to fill the Bed Bath & Beyond space and welcome Michaels to The Highlands of Flower Mound. We believe this tenant is a great fit … and will improve the merchandise mix available to the community.”

Vondrak said Michaels is expected to open sometime in the next 12 months.

The temporary Michaels sign says prospective employees should go to www.michaels.com to apply. No job listings for the Flower Mound location have been posted, as of Wednesday morning.