Thimesch recognized for supporting small businesses

State Rep. Kronda Thimesch, who represents part of southern Denton County in House District 65, recently received a 100% score from the Texas arm of the National Federation of Independent Business for her voting record.

The NFIB’s “2023 Texas Voting Record” was an analysis of legislative votes taken during the 88th regular Texas session on key bills impacting small business issues.

“Our members are grateful to these lawmakers for prioritizing small businesses and the challenges they face,” said NFIB State Director Annie Spilman. “From easing the property tax burden to providing regulatory consistency across our state, Texas job creators appreciate all these lawmakers have done to keep our small businesses open and thriving.”

Some of the bills monitored by NFIB during the 88th Legislature included:

SB 2, the property tax relief bill which extended local tax relief to business property owners as well as residential homeowners

SB 3, reducing small business tax burden by increasing the franchise tax exemption to $2.47 million and reducing paperwork requirements for exempt businesses

HB 19, creating a specialized new state district court to hear business cases, reducing court backlog and allowing for judges who are experts in business law

SB 929, providing protections and reimbursement options for a business whose existing physical establishment becomes subject to zoning changes which might force relocation

Other critical statutory changes supported by NFIB included increasing consistency in local regulatory ordinances, and improvements to workforce education and development. Thimesch was an ardent supporter of the seven key NFIB priority bills, along with many others that will reduce regulatory complications, decrease administrative burdens, and provide much-needed tax relief to the hardworking business owners of Texas, according to a news release from her campaign.

“As a 30-year small business owner myself, I know firsthand that many of us are still struggling to get our companies ‘back to normal’ after the pandemic,” Thimesch said in a statement. “Even before I was sworn in as state rep, I was committing to using my time in Austin to help the job creators and economy drivers of Denton County keep their doors open and their revenues flowing. I’m grateful to NFIB for helping keep all Texas legislators informed on what matters to Main Street – not just Wall Street – and I’m proud to be an NFIB member.”

More information about the Texas Voting Record analysis can be found at www.nfib.com/texas/voting-record/.