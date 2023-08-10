Thursday, August 10, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Thimesch recognized for supporting small businesses

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
7
Kronda Thimesch, State Rep. District 65

State Rep. Kronda Thimesch, who represents part of southern Denton County in House District 65, recently received a 100% score from the Texas arm of the National Federation of Independent Business for her voting record.

The NFIB’s “2023 Texas Voting Record” was an analysis of legislative votes taken during the 88th regular Texas session on key bills impacting small business issues.

“Our members are grateful to these lawmakers for prioritizing small businesses and the challenges they face,” said NFIB State Director Annie Spilman. “From easing the property tax burden to providing regulatory consistency across our state, Texas job creators appreciate all these lawmakers have done to keep our small businesses open and thriving.”

Some of the bills monitored by NFIB during the 88th Legislature included:

  • SB 2, the property tax relief bill which extended local tax relief to business property owners as well as residential homeowners
  • SB 3, reducing small business tax burden by increasing the franchise tax exemption to $2.47 million and reducing paperwork requirements for exempt businesses
  • HB 19, creating a specialized new state district court to hear business cases, reducing court backlog and allowing for judges who are experts in business law
  • SB 929, providing protections and reimbursement options for a business whose existing physical establishment becomes subject to zoning changes which might force relocation

Other critical statutory changes supported by NFIB included increasing consistency in local regulatory ordinances, and improvements to workforce education and development. Thimesch was an ardent supporter of the seven key NFIB priority bills, along with many others that will reduce regulatory complications, decrease administrative burdens, and provide much-needed tax relief to the hardworking business owners of Texas, according to a news release from her campaign.

“As a 30-year small business owner myself, I know firsthand that many of us are still struggling to get our companies ‘back to normal’ after the pandemic,” Thimesch said in a statement. “Even before I was sworn in as state rep, I was committing to using my time in Austin to help the job creators and economy drivers of Denton County keep their doors open and their revenues flowing. I’m grateful to NFIB for helping keep all Texas legislators informed on what matters to Main Street – not just Wall Street – and I’m proud to be an NFIB member.”

More information about the Texas Voting Record analysis can be found at www.nfib.com/texas/voting-record/.

Previous articleArgyle names first full-time director of Municipal Development District
Next articleFlower Mound closing Municipal Court
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.