The town of Flower Mound announced Thursday that it is closing its Municipal Court, located at Town Hall, for a week.

The closure will take place from Aug. 15-21 for software maintenance and staff training, the town said in a news release. All citations, payments and other items due during the closure will be granted an extension until Aug. 29.

“Thank you for your patience while we get up and running on our new software!” the town said in a statement to residents.