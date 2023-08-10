Teen drowns in Lake Lewisville

A teenager drowned Wednesday evening in Lake Lewisville, near the public swim beach at Lake Park, according to a city of Lewisville spokesman.

A caller reported about 5:30 p.m. that a 17-year-old man was swimming just outside the buoy ropes when he began struggling in the water. He was not wearing a life jacket and went under, according to the city spokesman.

The Lewisville Fire Department dive team responded to the scene and began searching for the victim within 15 minutes. The teen’s body was recovered about 7:45 p.m. His identity has not been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office, as of Thursday evening.