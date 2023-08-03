Expect significant delays on Hwy 377 Friday due to rolling closures

The Texas Department of Transportation says “traffic will be much slower than usual” Friday in Roanoke due to road work.

Construction crews will enact rolling lane closures on Hwy 377, from Henrietta Creek Road to Hwy 114 Business, and on 114 Business, from Cannon Parkway to Oak Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to a TxDOT news release.

TxDOT says no lanes will be completed closed during the road work, but drivers should expect delays and plan for extra travel time through the area on Friday.