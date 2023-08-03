Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On May 11 at 8:05 a.m., a resident reported that their 14-year-old son sent naked photos to someone online, and the other person started blackmailing him and hacking his accounts.

On May 11 at 12:46 p.m., a resident on Stonecrest Road reported that there was a large snake in their laundry room. The snake was removed from the laundry room but it got lost in the garage, hiding behind and under cabinets and boxes. The residents were advised to leave the garage door open to let the snake leave on its own.

On May 20 at 10:12 a.m., a resident went to the Argyle PD station “to report the United States Postal Service is stalking and conspiring to harm” them, and they believe “the staff of the Argyle post office specifically to be coordinating the effort.”

On May 25 at 1:49 a.m., an officer saw a man catching pigeons under the bridge on FM 407. His nickname may or may not be “Jailbird.”

On May 26 at 8:10 a.m., police were called to a dispute between a husband and wife on Waterbrook Parkway. The woman told police that she wanted to see her husband’s phone because she believes he is hiding things from her. The husband gave her his phone, and she “was unable to witness any dishonesty.”

On the evening of May 26, a resident on Oregon Trail reported that his neighbor was harassing him with threatening, vulgar and racist texts. Police advised him to screenshot the texts and block the neighbor’s phone number. An officer spoke to the neighbor, who said she took pain medicine and it “made her act out of her normal self.” She said she texted the man because of the condition of his yard. An officer advised her to stop communicating with the man and his wife, and to not make any more inappropriate comments “in regards to race.” The woman agreed. The man told police that he had a new yard maintenance crew coming soon.

On May 30 at 10:12 a.m., a caller reported seeing a 6-foot-long alligator in a small pond near the corner of FM 407 and Hwy 377. Police notified a game warden.

On June 1 at 10:31 p.m., a resident on Lamp Post Lane in Harvest Townside reported that her DoorDash order was running very late so she called the driver to cancel the order. The driver reportedly laughed at her when she asked where her food was and said “F*** you.” Five or 10 minutes later, her doorbell rang and she was afraid the driver was on her property. An officer responded and found that the food was delivered, there were no unknown vehicles parked outside and her backyard was clear.

On June 4 at 10:37 p.m., an officer saw a woman wrestling a dog in the parking lot at LiquorLand. The officer approached and saw that the dog had a baby bird in its mouth, and the woman was trying to stop it from eating the bird. The officer helped free the bird.