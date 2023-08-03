Double Oak Police Beat

05/16-Meet Complainant-100-Blk Eagles Peak Lane-School bus possibly hitting his rocks when they turn the corner.

05/19-Meet Complainant-200-Blk Oak Trail-Pool being emptied-citizen concerned because of the water in the street.

05/19-Suspicious Person-Double Oaks Dr/Park Ln-Solicitors in the area, didn’t have permits, citations issued.

05/19-Agency Assist DCSO-5200-Blk Windsor Ln-Person drank too much alcohol, transported to hospital.

05/19-Juvenile Complaint-300-Blk Waketon Rd-Juveniles riding on electric scooters at night with no lights.

05/20-Suspicious Persons-100-Blk Hollow Oak Ct-Solicitors without permit.

05/20-Reckless Driver-Pursuit-Justin Rd/ Chinn Chapel Rd-DOPD attempted to make traffic stop on vehicle, vehicle evaded, vehicle was lost, pursuit terminated.

05/22-Traffic Complaint-300-Blk E Carruth Ln-Pool party for boy scouts-complaint was about cars being parked on the road.

05/23-Noise Complaint-100-Blk Timberleaf Ct-Loud party coming from cul-da-sac. Officers arrived, no loudness going on, partygoers were leaving.

05/23-Noise Complaint-200-Blk Cross Timbers Dr-Someone revving motorcycle and using power tools.

05/24-Agency Assist BVPD-600-Blk Stonewood Blvd-Subject entered home claiming he was Jesus Christ-subject in custody.

05/25-911 Hang up-200-Blk Colonial Ct-Subject dropped phone and it called 911, everything was ok.

05/25-Suspicious Vehicle-100-Blk W Carruth Ln-Amazon truck parked at the end of the road-no driver. Driver was taking a break/nap in the back cargo area.

05/26-Welfare Concern-8100-Blk Justin Rd-Suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot. The subject was hostile toward the officer when approached. Person was told to leave and did so.

05/27-DWI-800-Blk Cross Timbers Dr-Driver hit mailbox and drove away. Officer was flagged down, DWI arrest made.

05/31-Animal Complaint-100-Blk Oak Grove Circle-Bobcat in the area.

06/01-Burglary-800-Blk Cross Timbers Dr-Possibly burglary of a residence.

06/02-Juvenile Complaint-100-Blk Chinn Chapel Rd-Juveniles riding/hanging from the back side of a vehicle.

06/05-Welfare Concern-200-Blk Timberleaf Dr-Juvenile seen walking in area. The juvenile was looking for friends to play with.

06/05-Traffic Stop/Arrest-9400-Blk Stanton Rd-Driver had warrants out for arrest.

06/06-Traffic stop-5200-Blk Brownstone Dr-Subject failed to use turn signal, was upset and did not know it was “mandatory” to use turn signal.

06/06-Meet Complainant-200-Blk Brown Cliff Ct-Unauthorized letter placed in mailbox that had some sort of hate toward an officer.

06/06-Meet Complainant-500-Blk Cross Timbers Dr-A vehicle purchase was made from out of state. The vehicle came back to be stolen.

06/07-Suspicious Person-200-Blk Oak Trail-Suspicious vehicle placing items in mailboxes.

06/09-Traffic Stop-3700-Blk E FM 407-Too many occupants in vehicle, not enough seat belts.

06/11-Suspicious Person-Narcotics-1100-Blk Cross Timbers Dr-Subject used bathroom at the fire station & smoked weed. Subject left prior to officers’ arrival.

06/12-Agency Assist DCSO-Colorado/Monahan Dr-Subjects in the area looking through mailboxes.

06/12-Traffic Stop-300-Blk E Carruth Ln-Traffic stop regarding solicitors. No permit was provided, asked to leave or get a permit.

06/12-200-Blk Thornill Circle-Meet Complainant-Regarding solicitors who ran over his signs in yard.

06/13-Traffic Accident-100-Blk McMakin Rd-Driver hit stop sign at intersection.