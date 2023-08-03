Shops at Highland Village to host Back to School Splash Party

The Shops at Highland Village is inviting local families to its Back to School Splash Party on Friday morning.

“Bid farewell to summer and soak up some last minute fun in the sun with planned activities such as Simon Says, freeze dance and hula hoop contests for your chance to win a prize from Learning Express,” the Shops said in a news release.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Friday on the south side of the AMC movie theater. Learning Express, a unique and educational toy company, will have interactive activities for children. Attendees can register to win a gift basket from Neon Elephant and Learning Express and stop by the Adventure Kids Playcare tent, to enjoy a fun craft and free glitter tattoos.

Guests can also head into the new Great American Cookies shop to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with a free cookie coupon and register for a chance to win a cookie cake giveaway.