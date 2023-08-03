Stroup: Rock-a-bye-bye-bye

Thieves (if they can get by with it) are just a stone’s throw away from reaping the rewards of a healthy pay day. Whatever they’ve managed to pilfer can be worn, sold, pawned or even given as a gift. Something to be said for thievery I guess.

But I have my doubts as to the mental acuity of the brawny Boulder Bandits that visited my yard. Under the cover of darkness they caught me off guard. I used to have large boulders adorning both sides of my mailbox out by the street. These were huge heavy hunks of rocks I thought looked pretty neat. They’d resided there for as long as we’ve lived on our street. So go figure that somebody (probably had to be somebodies) would just now decide to whisk them away… now that’s quite a feat!

It was my neighbor across the street who made the discovery that they were amiss. She strolled over to chit-chat one day and said, “What’s this? Why does your mailbox look so nude? Didn’t each side have at least one more boulder protrude?” I did a double take and began to fume! “Really? Really? Why didn’t they just go ahead and nab all the enormous nuggets of stone? Why take just some? Why not take all of them home?”

Of all the huge rocks to be had in this town what made mine so special that thieves came around? If you want my opinion they mostly all look the same…except some are just larger and are called different names. Too bad there is no App on my phone so I could ask Siri to go find my stones. Instead I had to visit a quarry, pick out replacements and have them delivered. That was truly a hassle and there’s no guarantee that the Boulder Bandits won’t cause me more grief.

I tell you all this so that you’re aware of the crazy people lurking out there.

For bad guys to swipe massive rocks from a lawn

They surely must have muscles and brawn.

But as for brains I think not so much.

They have rocks in their heads so be on the watch.