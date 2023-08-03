Flower Mound closes playground to install upgrades

The town of Flower Mound announced Thursday that it has closed a playground at one of the town’s parks so that upgrades can be installed.

Crews are installing new safety surfacing and replacing the old play equipment, according to the town news release. When it reopens, the new space-themed playground will include separate play structures for kids 2-5 and 5-12 (with integrated shade), a six-seat swing set, multiple slides, climbing structures, educational panels and more. The existing wood fiber safety surfacing will also be replaced with a poured-in-place rubber for enhanced accessibility and safety.

The playground replacement project is expected to take four weeks.

During the closure, residents are encouraged to visit one of the town’s many other parks and playgrounds.