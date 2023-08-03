Local fire departments assist with 72-acre fire in west Denton County

Several fire departments in southern Denton County assisted in extinguishing a large grass fire in west Denton County on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was first reported late Thursday morning near Hwy 380 and Jackson Road, just west of Krum. Some residents in the area were evacuated, and firefighters worked to contain and extinguish the fire throughout the day.

Local and county firefighters were assisted by the Justin, Flower Mound and Highland Village firefighters, as well as those from Denton County ESD No. 1 (Argyle) and the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire was estimated to be about 50 acres and 0% contained at noon, but by 2:15 p.m., it was 72 acres and 75% contained. Forward progression was stopped, and no homes have been lost, according to the forest service. Many local firefighters have returned back to their home stations.

Denton County is under a burn ban due to high temperatures and dry conditions. The burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning and limits outdoor cooking and open and enclosed hotwork such as welding to certain conditions to eliminate the potential for grass fires.