Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On May 23 at 5:15 p.m., a man reported that during a road rage incident, another man displayed a pistol and fired a round into the ground. John Reynolds, 41, was arrested on suspicion of deadly conduct.

On June 1, police responded to a possible forgery in progress in the 6200 block of Long Prairie Road. Police arrested three suspects – two 23-year-old men and a 54-year-old woman – on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity. The woman was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and one of the men was charged with possession of marijuana.

On June 4, a 29-year-old man reported that he was giving an acquaintance a ride and he stopped at a store in the 4000 block of Cross Timbers Road. While he was inside the store, the acquaintance drove away in his vehicle, valued over $30,000. The vehicle was recovered in Lewisville.