Monday, July 31, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Lovepacs Lewisville named Nonprofit of the Year

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
0
21
Photo courtesy of the city of Highland Village

Lovepacs Lewisville was named the 2022 Nonprofit of the Year on Wednesday at the 17th annual Unity Luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lewisville.

One of 10 chapters of the regional nonprofit, Lovepacs Lewisville provides meals to students who would otherwise go hungry during school holidays, according to a news release from Denton County. It is estimated that one in five children face food insecurity, Lovepacs officials said. The program provides breakfast and lunch for days they are not in school.

You can donate to the nonprofit by texting “LOVEPACSLEWISVILLE” to 44-321; by buying items from the organizations’ wish lists on Amazon, Target and Walmart; or by dropping off food, such as Campbell’s soup cans, chili, canned pasta, jelly, microwave popcorn, granola bars and other easy-to-eat foods for kids.

Click here for more information about Lovepacs Lewisville and how you can support its mission.

The annual luncheon, sponsored by the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce, Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Highland Village Business Association, began in 2007 to recognize exceptional nonprofits serving the area.

Other finalists for this year’s award were Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas and Winning the Fight.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

