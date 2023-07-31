Salad and Go coming to Flower Mound

Salad and Go, a made-to-order salad restaurant chain, is coming to Flower Mound, the town announced over the weekend.

Salad and Go will come to a new building at 1201 Flower Mound Road, across from Fiori Italian Restaurant and Bar. No opening date has been announced yet.

“Salad and Go believes that nutritious food can be great-tasting, convenient, and affordable,” the town said in a news release. “Once they open, you can order one of their already curated recipes like the jalapeño ranch salad, an antipasto wrap, or a southwest breakfast burrito, or make it your own and build your meal by picking from dozens of fresh ingredients.”

