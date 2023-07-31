Lewisville man dies after vehicle pulls out in front of him

A Lewisville man died Friday in a crash on Hwy 121 Business, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman.

Just before 8 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Hwy 121 Business, a driver did not see a motorcyclist in the northbound lanes and pulled out in front of him. The motorcycle struck the vehicle on the driver’s side, and the man was ejected from the bike. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the victim as Juan Alfaro, 28, of Lewisville.

The crash remains under investigation Monday, according to Lewisville police.