Monday, July 31, 2023
Argyle-based company to upgrade Big Hoss video screen at Texas Motor Speedway

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
6
Image courtesy of GoVision

GoVision, an Argyle-based company that provides large-scale LED video displays, is working on a multi-million dollar upgrade to Big Hoss, the huge video screen at Texas Motor Speedway.

The new state-of-the-art Big Hoss TV will be a DigiLED Vision Ultra screen measuring 10% larger (22,692 sq. ft. to 20,660 sq. ft.), with 22% more pixels (8,236,800 total pixels to 6,405,120 total pixels), 20% higher resolution (16mm to 20mm), and 16% brighter (7,000 nits calibrated brightness to 6,000 nits calibrated brightness), according to a GoVision news release. It will debut during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 weekend, Sept. 23-24.

“Working again with a premier trusted organization like GoVision is not only a great pleasure but also a continuation of Texas Motor Speedway’s long-standing goal of partnering with best-in-class Texas-based companies,” said Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Faber. “GoVision has been a valuable partner over the years with both our speedway and Speedway Motorsports. We certainly appreciate their efforts in installing the new-and-improved Big Hoss TV screen in time for our Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend.”

Big Hoss TV was unveiled on March 19, 2014, and soon received certification from the Guinness World Records as the World’s Largest HD LED Video Board.

“Our new technology will return it to its rightful place among the best, brightest and biggest screens in the world,” said Chris Curtis, GoVision’s Founder & Chairman. “It’s another milestone moment for the unrivaled team at GoVision. We’re excited to work again with the team at Texas Motor Speedway, extending our 20-plus year history of partnering on state-of-the-art solutions.”

Click here for more information about GoVision.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

