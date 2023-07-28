Former Flower Mound councilman gets life in prison for sexual abuse of a child

Former Flower Mound Town Councilman Jim Pierson was convicted of child sex crimes and sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

Pierson, now 82, served on council from May 2019 until he resigned suddenly by email on May 12, 2021, just hours before a council meeting. He was arrested a few weeks later on felony warrants for alleged sex crimes against his granddaughter when she was between the ages of 8 and 11.

Pierson pleaded not guilty and went to trial this week on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and four counts of indecency with a child, all second- and third-degree felonies. He was convicted on all five, and sentenced to life in state prison for the first charge, plus concurrent 20- and 10-year sentences for the other four charges.

This story has been updated to include all convictions against Pierson.