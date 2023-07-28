Update: Man dies after pickup rolls over him in Flower Mound

A 60-year-old man died in Flower Mound on Friday after he got out of his pickup and it rolled over him.

About 2 p.m., callers reported a man was run over by a vehicle on Gerault Road northbound, just past the FM 2499 intersection, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman. Witnesses told police they saw the man stop his vehicle in the roadway for an unknown reason and get out. The vehicle was apparently not in park, and it started rolling backward. The man then ran behind it and tried to stop its momentum, but it rolled over him, pinning him underneath.

First responders moved the truck and attempted lifesaving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released, as of Friday evening.

The northbound lanes of Gerault were closed at FM 2499 for about three hours as police investigated the accident. The roadway was reopened shortly after 5 p.m.