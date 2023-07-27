Robot delivering packages in Northlake

Northlake residents may get their next package not from an Amazon driver or postal carrier, but from a new robot delivery service.

Clevon, a global autonomous delivery company founded in Estonia, has launched a commercial service in the U.S. with PostNet in Northlake Commons.

Clevon manufactures state-of-the-art Autonomous Robot Carriers (ARCs) and uses them to service PostNet customers in Northlake. The service has been tested over a few weeks, and residents of Harvest and Pecan Square who live within a few miles radius of the PostNet office at 100 Plaza Place have been able to get their parcels delivered by the ARC, according to a news release from Clevon.

PostNet Northlake provides mailbox and package handling services for the residents and businesses, and the ARC offers secure direct doorstep delivery. Clevon will schedule a desired delivery time with each resident and bring the package directly to them on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Northlake is thrilled by the recent commercial deployment of Clevon’s technology which will benefit Northlake’s growing retail and restaurant offerings,” said Northlake mayor David Rettig. “Clevon is forever changing how goods are transported, and we look forward to seeing additional applications in the future.”

As Clevon scales the ARC delivery services with PostNet Northlake, new additional services can be provided using the technology – like food and grocery deliveries.

“We are excited to offer this convenience to the PostNet Northlake community,” said Gary Good, owner of multiple PostNet locations in the area. “With the ARC, our customers who appreciate the secure, centralized receipt of mail and packages for their families and/or businesses can watch the ARC deliver straight to their doors. Moreover, customers who run home-based businesses can streamline their busy days by having the ARC securely retrieve their packages and bring them safely to PostNet Northlake. We want to be the problem solvers for our customers’ pain points, and having the Clevon ARC help us do that is amazing.”

Greg Wilson, President and CEO of Lamar National Bank, opened his door to provide the ARC with a place to sleep and recharge each night. Additionally, Clevon’s U.S. headquarters are at the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone in Fort Worth, where the company continues to commercialize its autonomous technology.

The company’s expansion into the North American market comes as the market needs to offer on-demand, same-day, or next-day delivery of goods continues to skyrocket, according to the news release. Clevon’s ARCs have been on public roads in Europe for over three years and have proven safe and reliable, with a perfect safety record, company officials said.