Manufacturer building huge warehouse in far south Denton County

Southwire, one of the leading manufacturers of wire and cable used in the transmission and distribution of electricity, has expanded its operations and leased Alliance Westport 25 in far south Denton County.

Totaling over 1.18 million square feet and currently under construction, Alliance Westport 25, 14800 Blue Mound Road, is the “latest in next-generation logistics facilities within the Alliance Westport sector of AllianceTexas,” according to a news release from Alliance developer Hillwood. Southwire’s expansion to AllianceTexas will employ 250 team members.

“We’re pleased to welcome Southwire to Fort Worth,” said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. “Southwire provides power responsibly to customers around the world, and now they can modernize their operations with new, state-of-the-art technology at their Customer Service Center at AllianceTexas. Southwire joins more than 560 companies that have already enjoyed long-term growth inside the modern-day, Texas-sized success story that is AllianceTexas.”

Alliance Westport 25 was originally launched as a 1,076,000 square feet speculative building in August 2022 and is now being expanded to 1.18M square feet to meet Southwire’s larger size requirements. The 1,200-acre Alliance Westport sector offers developable next-generation distribution facility space integrated with a smart-infrastructure platform featuring electric and autonomous freight optimization capabilities.

“Hillwood is proud to have Southwire join the AllianceTexas roster of global companies,” said Reid Goetz, senior vice president of Hillwood. “Supporting America’s leading electricity providers, Southwire’s location at AllianceTexas will provide a distribution platform that will ensure the efficient and speedy delivery of electric components essential to their business operations.”

Designed with the future of the supply chain in consideration, Alliance Westport 25 will also benefit from AllianceTexas’ robust transportation infrastructure platform, which includes the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone, Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport and BNSF Railway’s Alliance Intermodal Facility, FedEx Ground Hub, two UPS Ground Sort Hubs, the FedEx Express Southwest Regional Air Hub and Amazon Air Regional Hub.