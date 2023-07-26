Wednesday, July 26, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound P&Z approves pickleball courts at River Walk

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
33

The Flower Mound Planning & Zoning Commission voted unanimously Monday night to recommend approval of a permit to add a dozen pickleball courts at the River Walk.

A concept plan for 12 pickleball courts on the top level of the River Walk parking garage, image courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The proposed pickleball courts would be painted over some parking spots on the top level of the River Walk parking garage, 4110 River Walk Drive. The top level of the parking garage, which has 147 parking spaces, would be closed to vehicles when the pickleball courts will be used, during slower times for the River Walk restaurants: weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and extended evening hours on Tuesday and Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. The applicant and town staff believe that there is currently sufficient parking at the River Walk during those times without the top floor of the parking garage. If parking demand increases, the pickleball hours would be adjusted to ensure that there are enough parking spots at the River Walk to meet demand.

Randi Rivera, land planner at McAdams Co., said during the meeting that the owners of River Walk F&B, Greg Retz and Michael Beaty, came to McAdams to see if the company could help them bring more people to the River Walk, using the space they currently have.

“They said, ‘The parking is under-utilized at the River Walk right now,'” she said. “‘We don’t want to propose any use that takes away the right to use this parking, parking will always be the primary use for this garage, but while it’s being under-utilized and while we’re needing to bring more foot traffic to the restaurant, let’s propose a dual use for the upper level deck of the parking garage and stripe some pickleball courts.'”

To use the pickleball courts, players would need to bring their own equipment, including a net, and they’d need to go to one of the restaurants to sign up for one of the courts and pay a small fee, Rivera said.

Commissioners agreed that the pickleball courts would be a good use of under-utilized space and would help increase foot traffic at the River Walk. Retz said he hoped that giving people a place to play pickleball will not just increase the number of customers at the River Walk restaurants, but will let some people know that the River Walk is open and serving customers, something he has described as his biggest challenge since buying the River Walk restaurant row last year.

After P&Z recommended approval, the request will go to Flower Mound Town Council for consideration.

Previous articleFormer Lewisville mayor dies
Next articleManufacturer building huge warehouse in far south Denton County
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.