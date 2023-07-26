Former Lewisville mayor dies

Rudy Durham, who served as an elected official for the city of Lewisville for over a quarter-century, died Tuesday, the city announced.

He was 67.

Durham was first elected to City Council in 1994 and then spent two terms as Lewisville’s mayor, starting in 2015. In 2021, Durham decided to not seek reelection.

“The Durham family is so integral to the development of the Lewisville community as well as LISD,” Russell Kerbow, former Lewisville police chief, said in a Facebook comment on the city’s announcement. “He will be sorely missed.”

Durham graduated in 1974 from Lewisville High School, where he was part of the 1972 state finalist football team, qualified for two state meets in shot put, and was a member of the National Honor Society. He is one of five Lewisville High School graduates to later serve as the city’s mayor, and is a member of the LHS Hall of Fame.

After high school, he earned a bachelor’s degree in real estate at North Texas State University in Denton. He worked as a broker and appraiser, retiring in December 2019 as Chief Appraiser of the Denton Central Appraisal District. He had two daughters and 10 grandchildren.

Mayor TJ Gilmore has ordered all City of Lewisville flags at city facilities to be flown at half-staff.