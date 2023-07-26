Wednesday, July 26, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Former Lewisville mayor dies

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
104
Rudy Durham, photo courtesy of the city of Lewisville

Rudy Durham, who served as an elected official for the city of Lewisville for over a quarter-century, died Tuesday, the city announced.

He was 67.

Durham was first elected to City Council in 1994 and then spent two terms as Lewisville’s mayor, starting in 2015. In 2021, Durham decided to not seek reelection.

“The Durham family is so integral to the development of the Lewisville community as well as LISD,” Russell Kerbow, former Lewisville police chief, said in a Facebook comment on the city’s announcement. “He will be sorely missed.”

Durham graduated in 1974 from Lewisville High School, where he was part of the 1972 state finalist football team, qualified for two state meets in shot put, and was a member of the National Honor Society. He is one of five Lewisville High School graduates to later serve as the city’s mayor, and is a member of the LHS Hall of Fame.

After high school, he earned a bachelor’s degree in real estate at North Texas State University in Denton. He worked as a broker and appraiser, retiring in December 2019 as Chief Appraiser of the Denton Central Appraisal District. He had two daughters and 10 grandchildren.

Mayor TJ Gilmore has ordered all City of Lewisville flags at city facilities to be flown at half-staff.

Previous articleGov. Greg Abbott signs $18 billion tax cut package for Texas property owners
Next articleFlower Mound P&Z approves pickleball courts at River Walk
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.