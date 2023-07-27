Thursday, July 27, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound adding pickleball court to park

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
23
Robson Ranch hosted the Quad States Senior Open Pickleball Tournament in May 2018. (Photo by Richard Goodwin)

The town of Flower Mound is working to meet demand for pickleball by adding a new court at Glenwick Park.

Beginning Monday, Dobbs Tennis will convert the center pickleball court into two parallel pickleball courts, according to the town’s Parks and Recreation Department. The tennis court will be closed to allow for the renovation. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed and the courts reopened on Aug. 6.

While the Glenwick Park tennis court is closed, residents can play at Leonard & Helen Johns Community Park or at the courts available through the town’s summer pilot program with Lewisville ISD at Flower Mound High School.

Since voters rejected a bond to fund a new tennis center in May, the town has been working to find other options to meet the local demand for more tennis and pickleball access. The River Walk is proposing to open a dozen new courts on top of its parking garage.

Visit www.flower-mound.com/tennis to learn more.

Previous articleRobot delivering packages in Northlake
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.