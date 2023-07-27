Flower Mound adding pickleball court to park

The town of Flower Mound is working to meet demand for pickleball by adding a new court at Glenwick Park.

Beginning Monday, Dobbs Tennis will convert the center pickleball court into two parallel pickleball courts, according to the town’s Parks and Recreation Department. The tennis court will be closed to allow for the renovation. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed and the courts reopened on Aug. 6.

While the Glenwick Park tennis court is closed, residents can play at Leonard & Helen Johns Community Park or at the courts available through the town’s summer pilot program with Lewisville ISD at Flower Mound High School.

Since voters rejected a bond to fund a new tennis center in May, the town has been working to find other options to meet the local demand for more tennis and pickleball access. The River Walk is proposing to open a dozen new courts on top of its parking garage.

Visit www.flower-mound.com/tennis to learn more.