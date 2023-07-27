Lantana gearing up for annual charity 5K and 10K

Lantana’s annual charity race is seeking runners, sponsors and volunteers.

The Lantana Community Association’s 13th annual Run Lantana 5K & 10K is scheduled for the morning of Saturday, Sept. 30 at Blanton Elementary School. Runners will “enjoy the rolling hills and tour part of the hike and bike trail in Lantana, as well as some of the surrounding neighborhoods and schools.”

Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome to the family event. There will be $150 in cash prizes, and medals for first through third places in each age division.

The beneficiary of this year’s run is the fire department that serves the community, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1, and its firefighter health and wellness program. Following an embezzlement scandal involving the former fire chief and a mismanaged budget, the district has been making budget cuts and accepting grants and donations to help it address a nearly $2 million budget deficit.

Participants who register by Monday, July 31, will receive a $10 discount off the Race Day fee.

Organizers are lining up sponsors and volunteers to work the race. Contact Erica Perez at [email protected] or call 940-728-1660 if you can help.

For more information or to register, visit runlantana.com.