Friday, July 28, 2023
Blood drive to be held Tuesday in Lakeside

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Carter BloodCare

MI Window and Doors will host the Carter BloodCare bus in Flower Mound next week for a blood drive to help save lives.

High school student Amari Lemon is one Texan whose life has been changed by the compassion of Lone Star blood donors, according to a Carter BloodCare news release. Diagnosed with acute leukemia three years ago at the age of 14, Amari has received several transfusions over the course of her intense cancer treatments.

“Blood and platelets have helped me so much during my treatment, from curing headaches and tiredness to reducing bloody noses and bruises,” she said.

Currently, all blood types are needed, especially type O. The universal blood type, O negative can be used to treat any patient; it’s also the only type of blood used to treat premature and unborn babies. O positive blood is used in emergencies, such as severe trauma or massive bleeding injuries.

“It takes less than an hour to donate blood,” said James Black, Senior Public Relations Specialist with Carter BloodCare. “Most of that time is for a donor health questionnaire and a wellness check of your temperature, blood pressure, hemoglobin, weight and pulse. The actual blood donation itself only takes 10 minutes. That’s 10 minutes out of your entire week that can save three lives today.”

Donors are urged to give blood at their upcoming Carter BloodCare blood drive this month.

Carter BloodCare notes eligible blood donors must be 16 years of age or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, and feel well on the day of their donation. There is no upper age limit for donating blood.

“Your blood donation might save a life or simply make a cancer patient feel better,” said Amari.

The Flower Mound blood drive is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 1900 Lakeside Parkway. Click here to sign up.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

