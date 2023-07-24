Congressman Burgess to hold Energy Efficiency Summit & Fair

The public is invited to attend the 2023 Energy Efficiency Summit & Fair hosted by U.S. Congressman Michael Burgess, TX-26, this weekend.

The free congressional event will provide “timely and practical information and resources available to assist attendees in saving money on their transportation and home energy costs,” according to a news release from Burgess’ office. There will be a fuel-efficient auto show with displays featuring fuel-efficient, hybrid and electric vehicles.

Doors will open at 9 a.m. Saturday at NCTC’s Champions Circle Training Center, 3440 Hwy 114, in far north Fort Worth. Presentations will start at 9:30 a.m. and the event closes at noon.

