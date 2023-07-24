Denton ISD names new principal at Adkins Elementary

Dedra Adams has been selected as the next principal of Adkins Elementary School in Lantana, Denton ISD announced Monday.

Adams, assistant principal at Adkins since January 2021, replaces Erin Vennell, who was named the principal of Evers Park Elementary earlier this summer. Adams developed and implemented arrival and dismissal procedures, the master schedule and facilitated various safety measures and security policies as assistant principal, according to a Denton ISD news release.

“I am thrilled to step into the role of principal at Adkins Elementary,” Adams said. “I am excited to learn, make deep connections to build strong relationships and serve our school to ensure that every child is seen, heard and known. I cannot wait to partner with our families and community to help Adkins continue to soar.”

An experienced educator and a member of Denton ISD for the past 23 years, Adams joined the district as a third-grade teacher at McNair Elementary in 2000. She later became a third-grade teacher at E.P. Rayzor Elementary from 2003-2006 before becoming a Read 180 teacher at Pecan Creek Elementary from 2006-2008. From 2007 to 2020, Adams was a literacy coach and reading/ESL interventionist at Borman, Hodge and Adkins Elementary schools, according to the district news release.

“Ms. Adams is an exceptional leader who has established a strong commitment to the Adkins family,” said Dr. Charlene Parham, Area Superintendent of the Guyer High School Zone. “She brings a wealth of knowledge to the campus and continues to strive for excellence.”

During her tenure in Denton ISD, Adams has served as a district curriculum writer, working alongside other educators to develop and write curriculum for reading and writing. She has also trained multiple elementary campuses on district curriculum resources and instructional best practices, according to the district. She has also led staff development for the district while also serving as a key member of the Denton ISD Multi-Tiered System of Support team.

Adams received her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of North Texas in 2000. She earned her master’s degree in educational leadership from UNT in 2020.