Burrito shop coming to Flower Mound

A new burrito shop is coming soon to Flower Mound.

The shop will be located at 500 Flower Mound Road, Suite 100, next to Pretty Pools (the businesses are not affiliated with each other, despite the similarity in name, according to a Pretty Pools employee).

The Pretty Burrito website does not have a menu listed yet, but it promises the family restaurant will serve “the most delicious Mexican homemade food from scratch, fresh and fast.” Attempts to contact ownership were unsuccessful.

No opening date has been announced yet. Click here for more information.