Heat Advisory issued for Denton County

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory through Tuesday evening for Denton County and much of North Texas as temperatures are expected to reach dangerous levels.

In Flower Mound, the high temperature is expected to reach 106 on Monday and 108 on Tuesday, with a heat index value as high as 112. Triple-digit highs are forecast through the rest of the work week, while the weekend could see slightly cooler temperatures and chances of rain.

The weather services urges residents to take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, stay hydrated with plenty of water, and take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors. Never leave people or pets alone in a closed car.