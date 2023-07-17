Monday, July 17, 2023
Justin ‘kickin’ up a fuss’ about proposed transmission lines

By Mark Smith
Oncor filed an application to construct and operate the Ramhorn Hill-Dunham transmission line, routes currently under consideration are in yellow (image courtesy of the town of Argyle).

The city of Justin is asking residents to “kick up a fuss” about proposed transmission lines that could disrupt city residents and business owners.

In November 2022, Oncor informed residents of several different possible routes for a new transmission line that the company is installing from outside Newark in southern Wise County, to west Flower Mound, southeast of the FM 1171/Hwy 377 interchange. Some of the initial proposed routes went through or near residential and commercial areas of Argyle, Northlake and Justin, and local leaders worked to discourage Oncor from the most disruptive routes.

As many as 97 existing homes lie within 500 feet of the centerline of the entire proposed transmission lines, according to a Justin news release, and that does not include planned residential developments Wildflower Ridge and Boss Range Estates in Justin.

“Two of the routes proposed through Justin will negatively impact current and future residential and commercial developments,” Mayor James Clark said in a new city video. “It will also have an impact on the future and new municipal complex facilities, and even more importantly, the Justin Town Square project that we’re currently under construction with.”

The city held a special Town Hall meeting last week about the transmission lines, and now it is urging residents to voice their opposition to the two most disruptive routes under consideration by July 24.

“Oncor has proposed multiple routes for these lines, and many of them would have much less impact on our town,” Clark said in the video. “This is why we believe there is a better, and less impactful, route.”

Clark then asked residents to contact Oncor, the Public Utilities Commission of Texas, Denton County Commissioners and more “to illustrate the negative and potentially dangerous impact the route these transmission lines will have on all Justin residents and the surrounding community,” the city website says.

“Fill out the form completely, especially the comment section,” the webpage says. “Provide unique, personal information on the direct impact it will have on you. Whether the lines go through your property or your favorite park, demonstrate your justifiable interest in the proceeding to ensure the lines will not harm the quality of life in Justin. The more unique comments sent to the PUC, the better.”

Click here for more information about the proposed transmission line routes and how to submit comments.

